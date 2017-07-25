WGAC demolition complete

Works at the West Gippsland Arts Centre upgrade project have reached another milestone with first stage demolition works completed and internal construction works underway.

The $13.4 million redevelopment project is well on track.

Mayor Joe Gauci said the project was progressing smoothly and works were on schedule and on budget.

“Since the site was handed over to the contractor in late March, there has been an incredible amount of transformation both inside and outside of the building.

“In some places, the building appears to be down to its bones as the contractors clear the existing walls and flooring to make way for new constructions.

“There is also a lot of work going on in the forecourt area with vegetation removal and demolition of the old driveway and pavement,” Cr Gauci said.

The completed works include:

Removal of electrical, gas and water services to the building ahead of demolition works;

Asbestos removal at WGAC and civic offices completed;

Demolition of the old orchestra pit and new floor construction;

Demolition of the community assets building;

Demolition of the existing driveway and pavement including kerb and channelling;

Removal of old auditorium seats; and

Removal of vegetation in preparation for the construction of underground stormwater drainage.