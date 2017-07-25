Sarah bowls over goals

For an athlete that chooses to make small goals at a time, the bowling career of Drouin’s Sarah Ashby is starting to take off at a rapid rate.

Having only played the sport for two years, Sarah formed part of the Victorian under 18 team to comfortably account for Tasmania in an annual test series held in Deer Park recently.

Sarah, who was encouraged by family members to take up the sport, has progressed rapidly with her first state selection coming in just two years.

Sarah said she had been selected after being invited to trial among a large number of boys and girls from across the state at Shepparton in June, with seven boys and seven girls picked to represent the state in the tests.

She said she had been selected to trial following several tournaments under the auspice of the Victorian under 18 development squad.

Following tournaments at Tocumwal and Melbourne Bowling Club, Bowls Victoria watched the development of squad bowlers during the under 18 state championships held during the school holidays in April.

Sarah said selectors not only looked for performance, but also attitude and sportsmanship.

Sarah bowled well in the series, which was held over three days, helping the girls to a 6-0 clean sweep over their Tasmanian rivals.