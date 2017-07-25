No certainties in Mid Gippsland

Plenty is still up in the air in Mid Gippsland league where the final “five” is far from settled.
The weekend threw up a few more possibilities with three rounds of home and away games to go.
Yinnar, Thorpdale and Newborough, all now on 10 wins and holding second to fourth spots, are nowhere near certainties for finals.
They are only one game clear of fifth and sixth placed Morwell East and Trafalgar with Mirboo North lurking a game further back.
On Saturday Trafalgar slumped four places – 3rd to 6th – after a home ground hiding by Yallourn Yallourn North, the only certainty for finals after jumping three games clear at the head of the ladder.
Morwell East’s expected win against Yarragon keep it in the running.
The big result was Thorpdale’s three-point win over Yinnar in an incredible game.
Thorpdale kicked five goals to none in the first quarter but then went from 33 points up to nine behind by three-quarter time after scoring just one behind in the middle two terms.
But it fought tenaciously to snatch the crucial win.
Newborough was in control all game in downing Mirboo North 9-12 to 6-10, a result that might be the one that costs North a place in the finals.