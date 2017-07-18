Upsets muddy finals 

Results in the three district leagues that played at the weekend – West Gippsland had the week off – further muddied the potential make-ups of the “final fives”.
In Gippsland League fifth placed Morwell left the door open when it was upset by Sale.
Wonthaggi Power kept its hopes alive when it got home by 10 points at Bairnsdale to move within half a game – two premiership points – of the Tigers.
Warragul, in seventh spot, still trails Morwell by six points after being soundly defeated at Maffra.
Moe’s bid for a top three finish stayed alive, but only just.
It took a six goals to nil final quarter for the Lions to avoid what would have been the upset of the season at Drouin.
Moe trailed by as much as 39 points during the third quarter.
There is a two-horse race for the last spot in the Ellinbank and District league finals.
Buln Buln and Longwarry are level on seven wins each after successes on Saturday.
Buln won comfortably by 47 points over Poowong but Longwarry’s chance almost disappeared.
The Crows scrambled home by two points against Lang Lang after making up a four-goal half time deficit.
The toughest contest for spots in the finals is in Mid Gippsland where Yinnar, Trafalgar, Newborough, Thorpdale, Mirboo North and Morwell East – sitting in 2nd to 7th spots – are separated by only two games.