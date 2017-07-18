Record book fair

Yarragon’s annual book fair delivered the goods for local fire brigades by attracting more visitors to the region and achieving record takings of almost $28,000.

A constant crowd streamed into the Yarragon Public Hall across two days of the annual fundraiser for both the Yarragon and Darnum Ellinbank fire brigades.

Yarragon fire brigade secretary Geoff Conway said Saturday’s fine weather helped boost visitor numbers and local residents to the hall, where book stocks lined every wall and available table space.

“Strong interest also carried through on Sunday when things do traditionally get a bit quieter. Because there is less of a crush, people tend to stay longer to browse and then buy multiple bag-loads of books,” he said.

“We are expecting to clear around $25,000 in proceeds from the 2017 book fair once expenses are covered, which sets a new benchmark. We’ve been brilliantly supported by our community and are very grateful,” he said.

Mr Conway said Yarragon Primary School’s P&C did a great job running their sausage sizzle fundraiser outside the hall.

“Our overall takings included $1200 in cash donations which was excellent - about 25 per cent up on last year’s book fair,” Mr Conway said.