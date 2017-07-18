Ficifolia saved

A heritage listed tree, part of the avenue of Ficifolias in Princes Way, Drouin, on the western entrance to the town, has been given a reprieve.

Public Transport Victoria had planned to remove the tree at the corner of Bennett St to widen the road junction and enable buses to turn into and out of Bennet St.

It had also installed two bus stops in Bennett St.

However, PTV’s application to Baw Baw Shire for a planning permit to remove the tree has been withdrawn after what spokesperson John Lindsay said was information about the tree’s significant local importance.

Nine objections to PTV’s proposal were lodged with the shire.

An alternative bus route using Albert Rd rather than Bennett St had been used since new town services were introduced in May.

Mr Lindsay said that would become permanent and two new bus stops installed on each side of Princes Way to replace those in Bennett St.

The avenue of Ficifolia trees, planted by Drouin Primary School students in 1936, is listed on the shire’s heritage register and a Significant Trees Register for Drouin.