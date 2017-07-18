Dusties take over

The Warragul Industrials Football Netball Club has officially taken over the lease of the Club Hotel in Warragul.

It has temporary closed the bar, dining and gaming venue while major renovations are undertaken.

Renovations started this week on the gaming room.

It is the first section to be renovated but vice-chairman of an Industrials’ sub-committee appointed as the committee of management of the business venture, Dale Bainbridge, said he expected it would re-open in “a couple of weeks”, possibly as early as the end of next week.

Renovation of the bistro will follow, then redevelopment of the main bar.

Those areas will remain closed until their renovations are completed.

The children’s playground will be retained.

Mr Bainbridge said the transfer of all gaming and liquor licences had been approved by the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation and Baw Baw Shire Council had also approved the change in the venue’s status from a general hotel to a licenced club.

The Industrials club had been in negotiations with the hotel’s owners, Haggerston Nominees, about taking over the lease since early last year.

All current staff were assured at a recent meeting with the committee of management that they will be retained.