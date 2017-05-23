Vision volunteers thanked

Volunteers who assist Vision Australia in providing its services were thanked at an annual luncheon held during National Volunteers’ Week.

With Vision Australia leadership team representatives from its national office in attendance, the organisation awarded years of service pins to volunteers.

Merrilyn Nunan and Ross Tumbridge were awarded pins for 15 years service, while several pins were awarded to volunteers who have served 10 years, five years and three years respectively.

New volunteers were also recognised, with about 15 volunteers receiving a pin for 12 months of service.

Vision Australia client Linda Little spoke on how volunteers have helped her, particularly in the recreation program which has helped her experience “fun, food and friendship”.

Volunteers co-ordinator Michelle Stewart said the Warragul centre ran varied services across Gippsland.

“We have varied services with people to guide the way for people with minimal sight or no sight,” she said.