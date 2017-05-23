More than 90 entries were received in The Gazette small print competition.

The prints were on display at the Warragul Camera Club’s national photographic competition held at the Downtowner, Warragul.

First place went to Lea Naismith with Mr Blue Eyes. She received a $100 Roylaines voucher.

Second place went to Barry Neave with It’s Mine, No It’s Mine who received a $50 Roylaines voucher while third went to Kookaburra at Sunrise by Everad Stiffle of Bunyip who received a $25 voucher.

Highly commended awards went to Pam Standfield with Hat Lady, Hamish Brooks with The Chaser and Kellie Jones with Baby It’s Cold Outside.