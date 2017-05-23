Harrison’s hockey selection

Chairo Christian School student Harrison Smith has been selected in the School Sports Victoria under 12 boys’ hockey team to compete in Adelaide later this year.

The championships will be held in December at the State Hockey Centre in Adelaide, where Harrison will compete against students from other states and territories.

Harrison’s selection followed trial days held in various locations across the state, where the squad was cut by half each time.

Starting amongst 125 other hopefuls, Harrison was fortunate enough to be selected in the final squad of 14 players to head to Adelaide in December following a selection process that began in April.

It comes as the first opportunity at state level for Harrison, with the midfielder to compete against some of the best players from across the country at the week-long national championships.

One of few country players in a state squad dominated by metropolitan players, Harrison will travel for up to 10 training sessions with his teammates in the lead up to the championships.