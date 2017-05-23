Eagles and Cats lead EDFL

Ellinbank, along with Neerim Neerim South, retained the lead in the Ellinbank and District league; Warragul moved into the Gippsland League “five”; surprise packet Thorpdale continued its unbeaten run in Mid Gippsland, and West Gippsland League produced the “thrillers” of the weekend.
Ellinbank’s share of the lead in the EDFL was sorely tested and was somewhat lucky to squeeze home with a one-point win at Longwarry.
Neerim Neerim South didn’t have such worries to keep its undefeated record intact, blowing Warragul Industrials away in the first half on the way to a 10-goal victory.
Thorpdale is setting the pace with Newborough in Mid Gippsland.
Tom McDermott helped himself to a bag of 10 goals for Thorpdale as it crushed Hill End 24-9 to 13-3.
The West Gippsland League saw a draw – between the top two sides in the competition, Inverloch-Kongwak and Dalyston – and three games were decided by seven points or less.
In Gippsland League, Warragul scored its third win from five games when it toppled Sale.