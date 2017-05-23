Creating “toomanywords”

A public art project in Warragul’s Civic Park on the weekend sought to challenge people’s ideals, philosophies and convictions.

The “toomanywords” project aimed to encourage people to explore, and think about, the concept of waste; how easy it is to purchase and then discard goods to be added to more landfill.

Last year, as part of the Creative Gippsland ‘Come and Play’ Arts Festival, local artists created a painted, two-dimensional image while the public watched.

This year as part of the Arts in Gippsland celebration, Baw Baw Arts Alliance artists Jessie McLennan, Russell Lilford, Sue Acheson and Rebecca Vandyk created a three-dimensional work.

In a two-day frenzy of activity, watched by the public, the foursome teamed to create a sculptural artwork from worn old books in Civic Park.

Each of the artists is experienced in both sculpture and performance so it was a wonderful visual spectacle as they constructed a dome shape out of the more than 2000 books originally designated for landfill.