A whole lot of mudder

With usual instruction to keep their school uniform clean, the opportunity to get muddy is not one to be passed up by students at Yarragon Primary School.

The school recently held its fourth annual Tough Mudder event with glorious weather adding to the appeal.

Previously the domain of students in grades three through to six, the school’s junior students relished the opportunity to be involved for the first time, albeit without the obstacles undertaken by the senior students.

Yarragon Primary School teacher Joel Gilchrist said the popular concept amongst students had been the brainchild of the school’s former physical education teacher.

“We have the cross country, which we have to put them through for division level to be held at Chairo next week, so the course is there,” he said.

“Doing it differently and putting the obstacle course in makes it more interesting for the kids.”

“We have some kids going hard trying to set new records and we have kids just trying to have fun and get muddy.”