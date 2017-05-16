Steam train attracts thousands

Thousands of people crowded onto the Warragul Railway Station platform to witness the return of steam train A2 986 to Warragul on Saturday.

The steam train, named Spirit of Warragul, made its return to passenger service journey with thousands of people lining the railway line between Drouin and Warragul to catch a glimpse of the historic engine.

After a 30-year restoration project, Steamrail Victoria launched the steam train’s return to service, as promised in 1986, to Warragul.

Warragul Rotary Club and the Warragul Business Group worked together to stage a festival to coincide with the train’s arrival on Saturday morning.

Rotary president Peter Dell said the day was a huge success and exceeded all their expectations.

He said estimated crowd numbers in Warragul were up to 6000 people.

“People lined the tracks between Warragul and Drouin, there were people on bridges, and cars followed the train through to Traralgon.

“The platform was absolutely packed, it’s 150 metres long and it was packed.

“The whole festival was a great success. We wanted to make it a community event and it exceeded all expectations.

“It goes to show what can be achieved when community groups work together,” he said.