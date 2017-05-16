Home News Special trade pathways

Special trade pathways

Posted on

There is a buzz in the air as eager students return each Monday to the Baw Baw Skills Centre.

This isn’t a typical day - and these, until recently, are not typical students.  But the rewards for all – including the teaching staff – are evident.

Local students with a disability can now gain a taste of a trade career via an innovative pathway program at the skills centre in Warragul.

Each week a group of 24 eager students from five local schools gain hands-on skills in carpentry and plumbing as part of the newly developed “Special Trade Pathways Program”.

The program is already reaping many benefits.  It is the chance to learn life-skills and increase self-esteem, while some have already demonstrated the ability to move into mainstream trade studies next year.

“I thought it would be a bit harder teaching these guys and girls,” said carpentry teacher Jim Fallon.  “They’re such a good bunch of kids and they just want to learn.  They are the best class I have all week.”

