Home Sport Interleague loss for Gippsland

Interleague loss for Gippsland

Posted on by editor
Warragul’s Jedd Serong takes in some words from the match day coaching group during the quarter time break in the Under 18 clash with Yarra Ranges.  The Gippsland side lifted after half-time to post a good win, Serong kicking a goal and being one of his team’s best players.

Warragul’s Jedd Serong takes in some words from the match day coaching group during the quarter time break in the Under 18 clash with Yarra Ranges.  The Gippsland side lifted after half-time to post a good win, Serong kicking a goal and being one of his team’s best players.

The past meant nothing as Yarra Ranges swept past Gippsland League in the community league rankings with an all the way and comprehensive win in their clash on Saturday.

Gippsland was unable to make inroads at any stage after Ranges bounced out of the blocks with two goals in the opening couple of minutes and dominated play until the final siren when the scoreboard read 16-15 to 6-14.

The match at Woori Yallock drew a big crowd for an inter-league clash, numbers heavily biased in favour of the home side.

It was evidence of the priority AFL Yarra Ranges had put into the game including its local promotion.

Coach of the side Danny Ryan referenced that in his comments at the after-match presentation ceremony, pointing to the efforts put in over two years to build and retain its best possible representative team.

Previously known as Yarra Valley and Mountain districts league it had come up against Gippsland in 2013 and 2015 and went home with its tails between the legs after a couple of heavy losses.

The boot was on the other foot on Saturday.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature