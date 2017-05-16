Interleague loss for Gippsland

The past meant nothing as Yarra Ranges swept past Gippsland League in the community league rankings with an all the way and comprehensive win in their clash on Saturday.
Gippsland was unable to make inroads at any stage after Ranges bounced out of the blocks with two goals in the opening couple of minutes and dominated play until the final siren when the scoreboard read 16-15 to 6-14.
The match at Woori Yallock drew a big crowd for an inter-league clash, numbers heavily biased in favour of the home side.
It was evidence of the priority AFL Yarra Ranges had put into the game including its local promotion.
Coach of the side Danny Ryan referenced that in his comments at the after-match presentation ceremony, pointing to the efforts put in over two years to build and retain its best possible representative team.
Previously known as Yarra Valley and Mountain districts league it had come up against Gippsland in 2013 and 2015 and went home with its tails between the legs after a couple of heavy losses.
The boot was on the other foot on Saturday.