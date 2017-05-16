Bus services well-received

Information sessions around extension of bus services in Warragul and Drouin have been well-received, according to Public Transport Victoria staff.

Existing routes one to five and the existing Warragul to Drouin service were replaced with seven new routes on Sunday with increased operating hours and coverage.

Buses will run about every hour from 6am until 5pm on weekdays, with better connections with some peak hour trains at Warragul and Drouin stations. There are four routes in Warragul linking residential areas and the central business district and two in Drouin.

PTV staff said it had been mostly an older demographic seeking information on its extended services.

Despite recent reports of residents complaining about bus stops proposed in front of, or close to, their homes, PTV staff said they had not received complaints to their information desks.

Warragul Bus Lines will operate the new services on behalf PTV, with an extra seven to eight full-time drivers to be employed by the bus line.