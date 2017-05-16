Home Sport Basketball underway

Bunyip Bulls Magic player Madeline A’herne takes a shot in the under 14 game against Rebels Angels.  Bunyip won 17-12.  

Warragul and District Amateur Basketball Association recently held round two of its winter season.

The association attracts hundreds of basketballers to its senior and junior competitions.

In the boy’s under 12A, Chalkies Tigers 36 def Neerim Wolves 24 and Drouin Devils Tridents 39 def Chalkies Storm 12.

In the girl’s under 12, Gladiators Black 42 def Chalkies Stars 13, Gladiators Gold 33 def Bunyip Bulls Rangers 7, Drouin Devils Scorchers 38 def U10 Squad Girls 2, and Gladiators White 48 def Chalkies Starlets 6.

In the under 12B, Bunyip Bulls Firebirds 28 def Drouin Devils Divas 16 and Gladiators 14 def Chalkies Diamonds 3.

