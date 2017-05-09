Umpires gain MCG experience

Developing umpires from Gippsland Umpires Association experienced preparation for umpiring on Melbourne’s home of football first hand as part of the AFL’s community umpiring round initiative.

Local umpires Lachlan Brown, Flynn Pallot, Zak Kenny and Kohen Lott-Stephens met with the AFL umpires prior to the AFL match between Melbourne and Hawthorn, before walking out onto the ground to toss the coin in their local umpiring uniform.

The opportunity formed part of a number of exciting initiatives for the local umpiring panel.

GUA umpires attended AFL umpires training on Tuesday, while some AFL umpires in turn attended GUA training.

Celebrated from May 5-7, the initiative is designed to recognise the contribution of those patrolling the boundary, manning the goal line and controlling the action out on the field each week.

In Victoria, there are more than 6000 registered umpires at community level, along with thousands of club-based umpires, who commit their time and energy to allow those chasing the Sherrin the chance to do so.

Supported by the AFL during Round 7 of the 2017 AFL season, the devoted round educates the football public about the roles and responsibilities of umpires and reminds all participants within our game to take responsibility for their behaviour on match day.