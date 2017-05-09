Prestigious win at Sydney

For horse breeders, the Sydney Royal Easter Show is the mark of success and modestly, Peter McKeon says is a “prestigious one to win.”

The Darnum Shire horse breeder was chuffed when his four-year-old stallion Southern Cross Apollo took out supreme champion Shire exhibit.

And then, after two round trips to Sydney and 4000 kilometres travelling in less than two weeks, Apollo took out champion Shire stallion and senior champion Shire at the Australian Heavy Horse Spectacular.

A month earlier Apollo had been crowned interbreed champion at Warragul Show.

The time, the travel, the highs and the lows, are all part of the show circuit but for Peter and his wife Marylou, it has become a rewarding hobby.

It was the second time Southern Cross Shires had won the prestigious senior champion crown at Sydney.

Peter and Marylou purchased their Darnum property about 14 years ago with the intention to head south from Sydney when they retired.

They relocated to their property about seven years ago.

Peter’s interest in Shire horses dates back almost 20 years. Before that, they were regulars on the cattle showing circuit.