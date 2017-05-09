One way concerns

Warragul central business district retailers have raised concerns that one way traffic in Palmerston St will impact business activity.

With streetscape plans currently on the table for consultation, Baw Baw Shire’s acting community assets director Vishal Gupta said impact on businesses and car parking needed to be given further consideration before any works were finalised.

The project reference group managing the project has suggested a multi-deck car park needs to be established before one way traffic arrangements are implemented.

Council allocated $2 million in its draft 2018/18 budget for a package of streetscape works which includes a major overhaul of Palmerston St.

A major part of the works is to implement one way traffic in Palmerston St, in an easterly direction, between Victoria and Smiths Sts.

But, business owners and retailers have raised concerns with the project reference group managing the project.

Mr Gupta said the primary concern was the potential for reduced traffic as a result of the one way street and its impact on individual businesses.

He said the project reference group also raised concerns about the lack of parking within the CBD area and emphasised the urgent need for a multi-deck car park, preferably before the one way traffic arrangements are implemented.