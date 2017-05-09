Jim turns 90

Drouin resident Jim Smethurst recently celebrated his 90th birthday with about 100 people on Sunday, April 23.

Jim marked the milestone birthday with his wife Doris, many of his family members as well as members of the local community.

It was held just days prior to his birthday on Wednesday, April 26.

Special features of the party, held at the Drouin Anglican Church Hall, included a grandchild travelling from Boston to attend and cutting of a cake made in the likeness of one of his prize-winning jersey bulls.

Jim was born in the district and was educated at Athlone State School and Caulfield Tech. He worked at a garage in Drouin before returning to Athlone to operate a jersey dairy farm.