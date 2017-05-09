Drouin Library upgrade

The Drouin Library is set to receive a much-needed upgrade this year thanks to a $205,527 funding boost from the state government’s Living Libraries Infrastructure Program.

Works will be completed in the 2017/18 financial year, and will include improvements to the library layout by providing a dedicated access to the toilets and refurbishing the activity room, which will provide a venue for extra library programs.

The upgrade will also provide a new storage room, Wi Fi throughout the building, construction of an outdoor deck along the side of the library and ensuring all the access points to the library comply with Universal Design standards.

The funding will also allow the library to resolve all outstanding compliance issues.

The state government funding contribution is in addition to Baw Baw Shire Council’s commitment of $69,473 towards the project.

Speaking on-site at the library, Local Government Minister Natalie Hutchins said the funding contribution aimed to assist Victorian councils and regional library corporations to provide accessible high-quality library infrastructure and public libraries to local communities.