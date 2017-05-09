Big footy results

There were some “big” results in the region’s football leagues at the weekend.
None were bigger or more important than Warragul’s Gippsland League victory over Maffra at Western Park in front of a big crowd swelled by about 200 past players and officials having a reunion.
The Gulls shook off a determined last quarter challenge from the undefeated Eagles to win by 23 points.
In Mid Gippsland League Trafalgar, Thorpdale, Newborough and Yinnar all won to sit on four wins from five games.
The Ellinbank and District League match-of-the-day saw Ellinbank maintain its undefeated record downing Warragul Industrials, also with three wins going into the game.
Neerim Neerim South sit in top spot on percentage after another strong win, at the weekend over Nilma-Darnum.
In the West Gippsland competition Bunyip is still searching for its first win, losing by 28 points to Koo wee rup on Saturday.
Inverloch-Kongwak went down for the first time losing to Kilcunda-Bass that kicked seven goals to three in the second half.