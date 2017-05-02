Arts, roads and recreation projects are the major features of a $33.3 million capital works program included in the draft budget supported by Baw Baw Shire Council last week.

Residential ratepayers will face a predicted two per cent rate rise with council meeting the state government’s rate cap.

But, one of the big changes to council’s rating structure was a decision to ease the rates burden for commercial and industrial property owners, while hitting vacant land owners with a higher surcharge.

The differential rating strategy supported by council will continue to offer a 10 per cent discount on farm properties.

However, two changes to the strategy will see the commercial and industrial surcharge decreased 30 per cent surcharge to 20 per cent; and, the surcharge on vacant land to increase from 60 per cent to 80 per cent.

Councillors said they hoped the changes would assist struggling businesses and encourage vacant land owners to develop their properties.

The new differentials represent an average $182 saving to commercial and industrial ratepayers. Vacant land ratepayers face an average $87 increase.

The $33.3 million capital works program includes $28.9 million new works plus $4.4 million projects carried over from the current year.

Major features of the new works include $8 million (state and federal government funds) for the West Gippsland Arts Centre redevelopment and $1.5 million to develop a new Early Learning Centre in Warragul.