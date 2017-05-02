Thousands commemorate Anzac Day

Wet and windy weather did not deter thousands of people from commemorating Anzac Day throughout West Gippsland on Tuesday.

In Warragul more than 1000 people attended a wet dawn service and hundreds also attended the morning service.

RSL president Noel Tucker said he was pleased with the turnout considering the “miserable weather.”

Guest speaker at Warragul’s service Commander Janine March Goss said people should continue to remember and respect the unselfish sacrifice.

She said 1917 was a defining year for the Australian forces in World War I.

The Anzac tradition was embraced by families at Drouin cenotaph with large crowds gathering for both dawn and morning services.

Drouin RSL’s Rod McNab was surprised by the estimated 700 people at the 10.30am service who remained despite several showers. It followed 400 to 500 people attending the dawn service.

Rain also didn’t deter one of the largest Anzac Day crowds at Trafalgar in recent years.

People lined Contingent St to witness a march led by piper Alex Thomas to the Trafalgar/Thorpdale RSL, where they stood to watch a moving ceremony which was at times punctuated by heavy rain.