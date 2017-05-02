Sage joins Boomerangs

Sage Tapner may have talent to burn on the football field, but his drive to succeed and embrace the hard work that comes with it is starting to pay dividends, with the Warragul Regional College student picked to join the Flying Boomerangs squad.
A successful run at local junior level, which included three consecutive best and fairest awards at his club Colts and a league runner up award, was the catalyst for entry into the Gippsland Power pathway for the talented footballer, who is now plying his trade in the under 16s at Bunyip.
From there the rise has been rapid, with Sage set to take to the field with the Flying Boomerangs squad on the Gold Coast in July.
The Flying Boomerangs is a personal, football and leadership program that is exposed to the best training, coaching and mentoring, as well as personal development opportunities during the AFL under 16 championships.
The Boomerangs is more than a football program, it prepares the next generation of young Indigenous leaders with the skills, qualities and experiences to become positive role models in their own families and communities.