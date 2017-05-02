Nilma win thriller

Neerim Neerim South, Warragul Industrials and the improved Ellinbank remain undefeated after three Ellinbank and District league rounds while Nilma-Darnum chalked up its first win in a thriller against Longwarry.
The Bombers kicked 4-0 to 2-4 in the last term to sneak over Longwarry by five points, 13-9 to 12-10.
South’s Tyssen Morrow and Kody Wilson were the Cats’ best players and kicked 12 goals between them as they delivered Poowong a heavy 20-14 to 5-8 loss.
Matt Barrand was among the goals again for Ellinbank with five in his side’s 13-9 to 4-7 win over Lang Lang while Warragul Industrials also won comfortably, 15-14 to 4-10, against Nyora.
In Gippsland league Bairnsdale and Wonthaggi Power got their first premiership points for the season with strong wins over Warragul and Drouin respectively.
Drouin’s early season woes continued going down by 90 points while it was a disappointing showing by the Gulls after their previous victory against Morwell.
There are no undefeated sides in Mid Gippsland League where Trafalgar, Yinnar, Newborough and Thorpdale share top billing with three wins from four games.
The tough start for Bunyip in the West Gippsland competition continued.
The Bulldogs are still to win a game, on Saturday unable to match Dalyston’s strong second half to go down 6-7 to 13-16.