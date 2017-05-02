Bonlac appeals struck out

Appeals relating to demolition of buildings on the former Bonlac milk factory site in Warragul have been struck out by the County Court.

Judge Gerard Mullaly yesterday ruled there were no exceptional circumstances to allow the appeals lodged by property owners Warren and Diane Turner to be heard in the County Court.

The Turners were not present at Melbourne County Court yesterday when the ruling was presented.

Judge Mullaly said the matters would now continue in the Magistrates' Court.

Judge Mullaly considered submissions four weeks ago in relation to whether appeals lodged by Mr and Mrs Turner should be considered by the court.

Magistrate Court orders directing Mr and Mrs Turner to demolish all buildings on the Queen St site have been put on hold pending appeals they lodged with the County Court.

Judge Mullaly said he had to consider whether the appeals, that related to the original Magistrates’ Court order of 2014, and a number of subsequent orders, should be considered by the County Court and what the exceptional circumstances were surrounding the appeal.

Judge Mullaly said the original building order served on the Turners in 2012 was because there was a considered "danger to life, safety or health to members of the community."