Andrews announces rail upgrade

Duplication of the track between Longwarry and Bunyip and new platforms at both stations are highlights of a regional rail funding boost announced by Premier Daniel Andrews and transport minister Jacinta Allan in Warragul on Sunday.

The $435 million upgrade of the Gippsland line is part of a $1.45 billion regional rail revival package unveiled on Sunday ahead of today’s state budget.

Gippsland’s share is $435 million which will include new track, stations and stabling to provide more frequent, safe and reliable services to Gippsland, enabling trains every 40 minutes during the day, at night and on the weekend.

The project will duplicate the notorious section of single track between Bunyip and Longwarry and build second platforms at both stations to cater for the new dual track.

The investment on the Gippsland line will create more than 400 jobs with a dedicated project office in the Latrobe Valley.

The need for improvements would not have been lost on Mr Andrews and Ms Allan during their brief visit, with their Melbourne train late by about 20 minutes and announcements during their press conference that the next train to Melbourne was booked out and only coaches were available.