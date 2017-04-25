Thorpdale undefeated

Thorpdale continued its resurgence in Mid Gippsland Football, this time taking a narrow four-point win over rivals Trafalgar 9-6 (60) to 8-8 (56) on Sunday.
With a moving Anzac ceremony preceding the match, the Blues maintained a narrow lead throughout and held on to win its third game of the season.
While all three wins have come in under six points, Thorpdale now occupy second spot on the ladder, joining Yinnar with undefeated status.
Rory Gilliatte kicked four goals in a performance worthy of best on ground honours. Corey Celima, Jake Atkinson, Nicholas Brown and Nick Fairbank also helped the Blues will themselves to victory.
Matthew Van Schajik kicked three goals for Trafalgar. Jace Butler, Daniel Puglia, Matthew Goodman, Hayden Farrell, Darcy Brock and Harrison Malady ensured the Bloods always threatened to take the game.
Hill End struggled through all four quarters in their game against Yarragon, going down 13-12 (90) to 6-8 (44).
It was a low scoring first half of the game for both sides but Yarragon just had the upper hand ending the second quarter 4-4 (30) to Hill End 3-6 (24).
Then Yarragon seemed to create more opportunities, had a blistering final quarter and didn’t let Hill End into the game much of the second half, coming out on top.
In other games, Newborough 11-7 (73) defeated Morwell East 7-11 (53), Mirboo North 20-7 (127) defeated Boolarra 11-7 (73), and Yinnar 18-3 (111) to Yallourn-Yallourn North 10-8 (68).