School bell back

School is back and so is the bell at Lardner and District Primary School.

Great cheers erupted at the school assembly when principal Julie Kennedy announced the missing bell had been returned.

The historic bell that had been part of the school’s heritage for generations went missing in February.

After a community appeal, story in The Gazette and spreading the word on social media, the bell was returned anonymously to where it always sat next to a small water tank.

With no automated bell system, the old style hand bell was a feature of the school and used every day by students to mark the start and end of the school day as well as lunch and recess breaks.

The age of the bell is unknown. The school was established in 1994 through a merger of Lardner, Tetoora Road, Hallora and Warragul West Primary Schools. It is believed the bell originates from the original Lardner Primary School.

When the bell went missing students and teachers searched the school grounds, surrounding sporting areas and paddocks.

Grade six student Noah Smith notified The Gazette and wrote an article on social media that was viewed by 4400 people.

Teacher Kim Musgrove said with only 30 families at the school, they asked their small school community to spread the message far and wide.

Following The Gazette article, two community members donated hand bells to the school.

“This was such a surprise and it was so heartwarming to see the students running around the school ringing the new bells,” she said.

But then, the original bell was returned, found sitting back in its place next to the water tank on Monday morning.

“It’s adventures over that period of time remain a mystery,” Kim said.