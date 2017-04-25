Mel and Kaz mark 20 years

When Mel Neil and Kaz McCulloch began planning their 20th anniversary celebrations, they were confident marriage equality legislation would allow them to marry.

And so the planning began for a wedding ceremony on the 20th anniversary of their commitment ceremony in February 1997.

However, because Australian law still does not allow them to marry, the couple instead marked their anniversary with a second commitment ceremony.

The Neerim South couple are relaxed and open in talking about their gay relationship of more than 20 years.

While they never felt the need to “validate” their relationship, they hope for young people that the laws do change.

“It’s not just about the couple, it’s also about parents having the chance to celebrate all of their children, celebrating their love with another person.

So after two commitment ceremonies, would Mel and Kaz even worry about a wedding “when, not if” the laws change.

“Absolutely,” Mel said, “any excuse for another party.”

When Mel and Kaz made a commitment to each other 20 years ago, The Age ran a double page spread on the couple, who at the time were living in Endeavour Hills.

The angle for the article was changing superannuation laws to allow same sex couples to be acknowledged for superannuation benefits.

Mel and Kaz moved to Neerim South 18 years ago, first opening Piglets at the Junction café and later Piglets café at Neerim South.

They were not so sure how a “country” community would react.

But country people did not discriminate and the community embraced Mel and Kaz, which they believe was because they became so involved in the local community.

For Mel and Kaz, marriage equality laws are simply something the government “just needs to get on with and do it.”