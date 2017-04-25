Ellinbank’s new pavilion

Ellinbank Football Netball Club kicked off its first home game in style by officially opening the doors of the brand-new sports pavilion at Ellinbank Recreation Reserve.
With Ellinbank’s senior football team enjoying a big lead over Nilma-Darnum on the field, off-field member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing cut the ribbon to the impressive facility, standing alongside life member Ernie Matkovich whose substantial donation paved the way for its construction.
In a further boost to celebrate the pavilion opening, Ms Shing announced $80,000 from the state government’s Country Football and Netball Program to install new lighting at Ellinbank Recreation Reserve Oval.
This extra project will install 100 lux lighting at Ellinbank for more training later into the evening, as well as opening the door for night matches.
New lighting will improve access to these facilities for local clubs, schools and the wider community, and help the Ellinbank clubs welcome more members than ever before.
“Combined with the new pavilion, this is a great opportunity to open more doors for women and girls,” Ms Shing said.
Ellinbank’s new junior football club will be a key driver of the youth girls program, working closely with AFL Gippsland. The club already has 71 players and three junior teams of boys and girls.
The state government delivered $100,000 from its Community Sports Infrastructure Fund to build the new Ellinbank pavilion.
The Pavilion boasts an indoor multi-training facility for netball, football and cricket, as well as players and umpires’ changing rooms that meet AFL standards. It also features club offices, a medical room and a gym.