Abbey Gardens opens

Baw Baw Shire’s newest aged care facility, Abbey Gardens in Warragul, was officially opened on Thursday by Federal Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt.

Mr Wyatt described the $24 million complex as “brilliant, one of the most impressive buildings he’d been in”.

Executive chairman of owners, Alliance Care Services Group, Mark Howes said 52 people had taken up residence since last November and it would move beyond the halfway point of its 120-bed capacity during the next month.

“It is more than we thought we’d have by this time,” he said, pointing to initial expectations that it would be 12 to 18 months before all rooms were occupied.

Mr Wyatt said aged care was a fundamental of a decent and caring population and the purpose built, state-of-the-art Abbey Gardens featuring outstanding décor and a quality finish was “a fantastic home for residents”.

But there is more involved than a good building and surrounds, the Minister stated, highlighting the safe, comfortable and relaxing environment and facilities where residents, families and friends could socialise.

Abbey Gardens is the third major aged care development in Gippsland by ACSG.

It built Amberlea at Drouin more than 13 years ago and Heritage Manor at Morwell almost 10 years ago.

Mr Howes said five years of planning and construction had gone into the facility before the first residents took up occupancy.

The first sod on the project was turned just under two years ago.

The building has about 8000 square metres of floor space and the roof area extends over about 12000 square metres (1.2 hectares).

During construction and fit-out more than 100 direct and almost as many indirect jobs were created.

Some 80 staff have already been employed at Abbey Gardens and when fully occupied the number is expected to increase to 120 (about 100 full-time equivalent jobs).