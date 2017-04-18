Skipper’s goal blitz

A brilliant nine-goal performance by new skipper Brayden Fowler led Warragul to its first win of the season, by 22 points, win over Morwell in the Good Friday clash at Morwell.

In only his second game as captain Fowler’s five first quarter goals had the Tigers reeling as Warragul, aided by a slight breeze, blazed to an 8-4 to 0-4 quarter time lead.

Then, in the final term, when Morwell got within one goal and looked headed for a possible victory that 90 minutes earlier seemed out of the question, it was Fowler that stood up again to steer the Gulls home.

He kicked four of his side’s five goals for the quarter to see off the Morwell challenge and take the points 17-13 to 13-15.

It was a crucial win for Warragul after a lack-lustre opening round loss to Moe and with three of its next four games away.