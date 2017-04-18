Evison trains cup winner

On what was a great day for local trotting trainers, Gippsland pacer Mister Wickham won Easter Sunday's $30,000 Warragul Downtowner Pacing Bowl Cup.

The third of three winners for ace reinsman Greg Sugars, Mister Wickham's winy was a popular one enjoyed by the biggest crowd to witness a trots meeting at Warragul for many years.

A happy syndicate of owners share in the success of Mister Wickham, trained at Longwarry by Lee Evison, who has tried for many years to win his major hometown race.

Only six horses faced the starter after the race morning scratching of leading chance Im Corzin Terror.

Well rated by Sugars, Mister Wickham scored his seventeenth victory from only 38 starts, and has earned connections close to $180,000 in stakes.

Sugars also drove Beau Reve to win the opening race of the day, before later winning the other feature race of the afternoon, the $20,000 Eddie Evison Memorial Warragul Trotters Cup with Great Things Happen.

Amazingly, Sugars has driven four of the last six Warragul Trotters Cup winners. He also trains Great Things Happen, owned in New Zealand, and a winner of eleven races from only 24 starts.