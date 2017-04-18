Home News Digging deep for appeal

Volunteer Mark Walkinshaw takes a donation from Drouin resident Chloe Luczak for the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.  Baw Baw residents donated more than $64,000 to this year’s appeal raising $17.6 million.

West Gippsland residents showed their generosity in donating more than $64,000 to the Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

Yarragon led the way, the town raising $21,884 via a community campaign and monster raffle.

Amongst other local towns, Warragul raised $21,823, Drouin $12,650, Trafalgar $4024 and Neerim South $3899.

Collectively, these towns have now raised more than $630,000 to date during appeals for the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Giving up their Good Friday to count much of the money raised in Warragul were Uncle Bobs Club volunteers.

