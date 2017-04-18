Bus stops angst

With less than a month before new and expanded intra-town bus services begin in Warragul and Drouin, a number of residents are complaining about bus stops proposed in front of, or close to, their houses.

The new services – there are four routes in Warragul linking residential areas and the central business district and two in Drouin – will start on May 14.

They will run at about hourly intervals from 6am to 5pm on weekdays and there will also be regular services throughout the weekend.

Warragul Bus Lines will operate the new services on behalf of Public Transport Victoria.

The bus company’s Jamie Stow said an extra seven to eight full-time drivers were being recruited for the expanded local networks.

He said he expected detailed route maps, including major stops, to be completed by PTV in the near future.

House owners in both Warragul and Drouin that are directly affected by locations of bus stops were sent letters last month by PTV’s Bus Stop Infrastructure Team.

They pointed out there would be “no parking” areas extending 10 or 20 metres each side of the bus stops and for owners to “make sure that occupants of the property, and visitors, are aware of these rules”.

About half of the frontage of the Albert St, Warragul, home of Doug and Kerry Elliott on the north side of the street will become “no parking” when a bus stop is installed in front of their next door neighbour.

That doesn’t please them but what has them really shaking their heads is “why put a bus stop in Albert St on a route that then travels through the north and north-east of the town and would take 15-20 minutes to reach the CBD when you can walk there in 5-10 minutes?”