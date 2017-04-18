Bridge improvements

Motorists will be able to cross the Daveys Road Bridge safely and securely following an upgrade to the structure.

Hourigan Walsh Pty Ltd constructed the new 22 metre span concrete bridge that runs over the Latrobe River about 1.5km north of the intersection of Daveys Road and Old Sale Road in Willow Grove.

The upgrades have seen the removal of weight restrictions for the bridge, which previously could not carry heavy vehicles such as school buses, milk tankers and fire trucks.

The $711,00 project was jointly funded by Baw Baw Shire Council and a grant from the Federal Government’s Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development Bridges Renewal Programme.

Baw Baw Shire mayor Joe Gauci said the previous bridge structure had reached the end of its useful life and was no longer safe for road users.

“Trucks servicing local farms, school buses and even emergency vehicles have previously faced lengthy detours and delays avoiding the old bridge, as they all exceeded the safe load limit,” he said.

“This critical project has now improved access for heavy vehicles resulting in productivity gains for agricultural and commercial operators, while dramatically improving safety for all road users.