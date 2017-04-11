True legend shakes tin

Kevin Potter is known to many people in Warragul but in the week leading up to Easter he becomes a very familiar face around the streets as he tin shakes for the Good Friday Appeal.

The Warragul resident is an icon across West Gippsland when it comes up to the annual Good Friday Appeal, notching up almost 40 years in the volunteer role.

Appeal organisers describe Kevin as a “true legend” but Kevin as a little more modest, while chuffed by the compliment he just laughs it off and says “no not really.”

Kevin loves this time of year and particularly loves being able to distribute the infamous Good Friday Appeal tins to about 33 stores in Warragul.

If not busy enough, Kevin also this year has taken on management of the appeal in Drouin, after his friend Len Peacock died last year.

“I just enjoy doing it,” he said.

And why wouldn’t he, Warragul and Drouin has raised more than $470,000 for the appeal.

Kevin says the year they got to $50,000 for West Gippsland was “just crazy” but very rewarding.