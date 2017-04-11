Thorpdale gains support

A community recovery committee has been established by Baw Baw Shire to assist the Thorpdale community in its recovery following last week’s fatal fire at the Traveller’s Rest Hotel.

The community was left shocked when publican Johnny Bantock died in a fire that caused extensive damage to the family owned pub.

While the shire also has become involved in establishing an exclusion zone around the fire affected building, council staff moved quickly to assist the community in its recovery.

Community representatives, council officers, and recovery support staff met on Thursday to identify and discuss immediate community impacts.

A community recovery committee was established including community members Natasha Hammond, Kristy Guy, Geoff Johnston, Phillip Foote, Chris Hill and Mandy Durkin. A number of council officers, Red Cross representatives and two Victorian Council of Churches Emergency Ministry also are on the committee.

Shire staff confirmed the hotel building was heritage listed, which means control measures will be imposed on how the building can be repaired.

Mayor Joe Gauci said council recognised Thorpdale was a small town and needed support.

“When you’ve got the post office, the pub and the bakery and the pub is the centre for people to meet, it is a huge loss for a community.

“It’s more than just a pub burning down.”