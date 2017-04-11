Home Sport Snow for Baw Baw Classic

Drouin cyclist Cyrus Monk (left) was part of the leading pack in the 103km Baw Baw Classic before finishing fourth in the elite mens.

Wintry conditions including rain and strong winds with snow on the finish line greeted participants in this year’s Baw Baw Classic on Sunday.

Drouin cyclist Cyrus Monk, disqualified last year only kilometres into the ride, was keen to make amends and finished strongly in fourth place in the elite mens.

First was his Drapac Pats Veg team mate Matt Ross while fellow team mate Drew Morey came third.  In second place was Rohan Dever (Oliver’s Real Food Racing).

In the elite women’s race Holden Women’s Racing Team had first and third with Lisen Hocking and Shannon Malseed, with Justine Barrow in second place.

The 103-kilometre race is extremely tough and Sunday’s conditions made the race tougher than usual.

The final six kilometres from the gatehouse to Baw Baw’s peak has an average gradient of just over 11 per cent.  The steepest section is about 23 per cent.

 

