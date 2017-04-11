Gust tornado hits Trafalgar

A strong gust of wind, described by witnesses as a “mini tornado” hit Trafalgar late Saturday afternoon, ripping down the façade of a Waterloo Rd building.

The intense burst of wind at about 5.30pm appeared to rip through the Waterloo Rd and Contour Rd area, taking down trees and powerlines and causing extensive damage to the front of a building.

Witnesses indicated the strong gust of wind looked like a mini tornado.

The wind tore down the front of the old Vic Jeans & Son building, just east of the St Joseph’s Primary School. Adjacent houses, the school and Catholic Church were not damaged.

The front of the commercial building, now a memorabilia store, was left exposed and a trail of rubble and debris across Waterloo Rd.

Social media sites attracted a number of comments from people who were in the area.

Brendan Blackshaw said he had staff members in a car at the Waterloo Rd traffic lights when it occurred. He said it was like a “twister full of dust and stuff that hit there (the building) then the tree on the highway side of the railway line.”

Brayden Wilson was at the Trafalgar football ground and said he “watched a mini like tornado sweep through the street, taking down trees and powerlines.”

The Gippsland Storm Chasers Facebook page described the weather event as a “gust tornado.”