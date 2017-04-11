Footy in full swing

Football got into full swing last weekend with all four district leagues in action.
Gippsland League and Ellinbank and District took the field for the first time for the season while it was round two for Mid Gippsland and the start of a split round two for the West Gippsland competition.
Saturday’s games managed to get completed before storms and rain swung in after a hot April day.
Both Warragul and Drouin suffered heavy defeats in their start to the Gippsland League 2017 season.
The 10-team Ellinbank and District League produced some tight contests to get the season underway.
Nyora edged out Lang Lang by three points when the siren sounded the end of a match that had been close throughout, Catani came from behind and kicked six of its 10 goals for the day in the final quarter to get the points over Longwarry by 15 points and Ellinbank, trailing at half time, eventually overcame Poowong by nine points.
Neerim Neerim South’s quick start – it led by 25 points at quarter time – set up its 10-7 to 7-10 victory over keen rival Buln Buln.
The biggest margin of the round was Warragul Industrials’ 51 points over Nilma-Darnum although the Bombers did stay in touch until half time.
Mid Gippsland also had a couple of thrillers.
None more so than Thorpdale’s two-point upset of the traditionally strong Newborough.