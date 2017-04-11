Exercise warning for Baw Baw

Baw Baw locals are being urged to go for a walk, hop on a bike or have a kick of the footy after new research shows close to 60 per cent of residents do not do enough physical activity.

Alarmingly, the VicHealth research shows just over 20 per cent of residents in Baw Baw Shire do no physical activity at all.

To mark World Physical Activity Day last Thursday, VicHealth CEO Jerril Rechter called on the local community to get active to improve their health and mental wellbeing.

“Daily activity is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle, helping us reduce our risk of chronic disease and improve our mental wellbeing,” said Ms Rechter. “Yet our research has shown too many Baw Baw residents are not getting enough exercise, with only 40 percent of community members exercising on four or more days a week and 21 percent doing no physical activity at all.

“You don’t need to spend hours at the gym to stay healthy and active,” she added. “Making exercise an easy and enjoyable part of your day by walking to school or work or joining a local sports team is a great way to keep fit."