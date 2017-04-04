Warragul North serves up win

Warragul North defeated Trafalgar in the section one doubles grand final of the Riverside Tennis competition.

The grand finals were played at Drouin on Saturday.

Warragul North 5/53 defeated Trafalgar 4/48 to win the premiership.

It was an all-Moe affair in the section one singles, Moe Blue 2/43 narrowly defeating Moe Red 2/31.

Trafalgar Tigers claimed the section two doubles premiership with a 5/36 to 4/36 defeat of Poowong.

Trafalgar defeated Warragul Purple 3/44 to 1/35 in the section two singles.