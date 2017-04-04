Tracey races to crown

Nyora raceway’s latest race meeting featured the crown jewel in the women’s Standard Saloon season with the Victorian Ladies Standard Saloon title the feature event, and the big winner was Warragul woman Tracey Ingram.

The best of the best came out for the Victorian state title, with 18 women from as far as Portland, Bendigo and Corowa making the trip to Nyora Speedway for some hard and fast racing.

Warragul mother of five Tracey Ingram had a successful run in the heats, finishing 1st, 2nd and 3rd, putting her on top points.

Not too far behind on points was multiple title winner Kelly McDermott of Trafalgar East, finishing 2nd, 2nd and 3rd in her heats driving the RD21 XF Falcon.

Tracey and Kelly were the only two drivers to finish in the top three in every race they started in to qualify.

The Rosedale club members qualified for the front row of the grid for the challenging 25-lap final.

Tracey took an early lead in her RD67 EL Falcon, with Kelly close behind.

After a few stoppages, Tracey continued to lead the race and was victorious in the end, and crowned the Victorian state champion.