Home News Girls tackle science

Girls tackle science

Posted on by editor
Girls at Trafalgar High School are becoming enthusiastic about physics and other science subjects, bucking a global trend.  They include (back, from left) Isabel Watson, Emily MacDonald, Julia Rodriguez, Tarnee Cant, (front, from left) Erica Hill, Amy Kasper, Tegan Brown and Annaliese Henderson.

Girls at Trafalgar High School are becoming enthusiastic about physics and other science subjects, bucking a global trend.  They include (back, from left) Isabel Watson, Emily MacDonald, Julia Rodriguez, Tarnee Cant, (front, from left) Erica Hill, Amy Kasper, Tegan Brown and Annaliese Henderson.

More girls than ever before are tackling science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects at Trafalgar High School, bucking a global trend.

Physics teacher at Trafalgar High School Fiona Milkins said with girls under-represented in STEM subjects, the school set about working actively to promoting the pathways regardless of gender.

The school now has a full class in VCE physics unit one with half of them girls and many of them the high achieving students in the class.

“I have been teaching year 11 physics and in that time, we would have one or two girls maximum in my class,” Ms Milkins said.

“Now we have a full year 11 class of 24, and 12 of them are girls.

“That’s huge growth for our school to even have a full class of 24, but to have half of those as girls is something that we’re proud of.”

Ms Milkins said the school had worked hard to target promotion of STEM subjects, including extra training for staff and promoting job opportunities for both boys and girls.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature