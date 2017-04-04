Girls tackle science

More girls than ever before are tackling science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects at Trafalgar High School, bucking a global trend.

Physics teacher at Trafalgar High School Fiona Milkins said with girls under-represented in STEM subjects, the school set about working actively to promoting the pathways regardless of gender.

The school now has a full class in VCE physics unit one with half of them girls and many of them the high achieving students in the class.

“I have been teaching year 11 physics and in that time, we would have one or two girls maximum in my class,” Ms Milkins said.

“Now we have a full year 11 class of 24, and 12 of them are girls.

“That’s huge growth for our school to even have a full class of 24, but to have half of those as girls is something that we’re proud of.”

Ms Milkins said the school had worked hard to target promotion of STEM subjects, including extra training for staff and promoting job opportunities for both boys and girls.