Farming celebration

Farming in the past and into the future was celebrated at the official opening of Farm World on Friday.

Past board member Kevin Dale led a history focussed commentary of the Gippsland Field Days, now Farm World, which celebrated its 50th anniversary on the Lardner Park site this year.

Agribusiness Gippsland chairman Paul Ford addressed the official opening on Friday, saying food and fibre were the backbone of Gippsland.

With this year’s four day event focussing on a food and fibre theme, Mr Ford spoke about the value of food and fibre to the Gippsland region.

Tying his presentation in with the 50th anniversary, Mr Ford provided an historical perspective of food and fibre, dating back thousands of years.

“Food and fibre is the backbone of Gippsland. Thousands of years ago there was an active food and fibre trade already operating in Gippsland,” he said.

Instead of a field days, Mr Ford said the “Better Farming Train” visited communities in the 1920s to share ideas of how to get through the tough conditions of farming.

Mr Ford said food and fibre industries were really starting to stand up in the 1960s, which was when Farm World started.

“Gippsland is the economic driver of Victoria, producing 23 per cent of the state’s GDP.

Mr Ford said Agriculture Minister Jaala Pulford once referred to Gippsland as the “hidden secret” of food and fibre.

He said food and fibre was the $7 million hidden secret of Gippsland.